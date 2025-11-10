Fujiyama Power Systems Set To Energize Market with Rs 828 Crore IPO

Fujiyama Power Systems, a leader in the rooftop solar industry, is set to launch an Initial Public Offering (IPO) on November 13, aiming to raise Rs 828 crore. The offering, which concludes on November 17, is strategically priced between Rs 216 and Rs 228 per share.

The IPO incorporates a fresh issue of equity shares worth up to Rs 600 crore, coupled with an Offer For Sale (OFS) of 10 lakh shares by the promoters, estimated at Rs 228 crore at the upper price point. This financial maneuver will allocate approximately Rs 180 crore towards a new manufacturing facility in Ratlam, Madhya Pradesh, Rs 275 crore to settle existing debts, with the remainder designated for general corporate needs.

Fujiyama Power Systems, based in Greater Noida, has cultivated a strong brand identity within the solar sector, leveraging its innovative products like UTL Solar and Fujiyama Solar. With three manufacturing hubs and a robust R&D focus, the company reported a surge in revenue to Rs 1,540.67 crore in FY25. The IPO is managed by Motilal Oswal Investment Advisors and SBI Capital Markets.

