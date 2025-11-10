Left Menu

IAEA's Critical Inspection of Iranian Nuclear Sites

U.N. nuclear inspectors from the IAEA visited Iranian nuclear sites, confirmed by Iran's foreign ministry. Iran remains committed to the Non-Proliferation Treaty, with inspections last week including the Tehran Research Reactor, reaffirmed by spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei.

Inspectors from the U.N.'s International Atomic Energy Agency conducted a recent visit to nuclear sites in Iran, affirming Tehran's adherence to international nuclear agreements.

According to Iran's foreign ministry spokesperson, these inspections, which took place last week, align with the nation's commitments under the Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT). The Tehran Research Reactor was among the facilities surveyed during this crucial inspection.

Esmaeil Baghaei, the spokesperson, reiterated Iran's dedication to its NPT obligations, highlighting the transparency maintained through these regular IAEA visits.

