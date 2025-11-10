IAEA's Critical Inspection of Iranian Nuclear Sites

Inspectors from the U.N.'s International Atomic Energy Agency conducted a recent visit to nuclear sites in Iran, affirming Tehran's adherence to international nuclear agreements.

According to Iran's foreign ministry spokesperson, these inspections, which took place last week, align with the nation's commitments under the Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT). The Tehran Research Reactor was among the facilities surveyed during this crucial inspection.

Esmaeil Baghaei, the spokesperson, reiterated Iran's dedication to its NPT obligations, highlighting the transparency maintained through these regular IAEA visits.