Millet Solutions: Union Minister's Call to Arms at Odisha’s 'Mandia Divas'

As Odisha proudly commemorated 'Mandia Divas', Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan highlighted millet's crucial role, citing its resilience in growing with minimal water and suboptimal soil conditions while being a nutrient-rich crop. Speaking at Bhubaneswar Airport, Chouhan announced efforts to boost millet production.

'Mandia Shree Anna' millet offers essential nutrients and thrives in less-than-ideal environments. Chouhan affirmed that, under Prime Minister Modi's leadership, every effort is invested in increasing millet yield. He commended Odisha's initiative in celebrating 'Mandia Divas' to amplify millet cultivation. Additionally, he plans to discuss initiatives like the 'Dalhan Mission', 'Pradhan Mantri Dhan Dhanya Krishi Yojana', and explore natural farming techniques with stakeholders in Cuttack.

Chouhan is visiting Odisha for a day to participate in strategic programs aimed at bolstering farmers' earnings, securing nutritional goals, and promoting sustainable agricultural practices, according to the Ministry of Agriculture's press release. His role as the Chief Guest at the inaugural 'Mandia Dibasa' session reflects his commitment to these goals.

He will join sophisticated discussions at the ICAR-Central Rice Research Institute in Bidyadharpur, focusing on fortifying national agricultural strategies like the PM Dhan Dhanya Krishi Yojana and the pulses Self-Reliance Mission. The discourse will involve high-ranking officials, scientists, and state representatives, all aiming to develop actionable strategies for agricultural productivity, sustainability, and autonomy.

The minister's visit punctuates a pivotal stride towards sustainable and self-sufficient agriculture within Odisha. Asserting the vital role of farmers in India's progress, Chouhan frequently says, "India's future is in its farmers' hands, and under Modi's administration, we aim for a profitable, eco-friendly, and tech-forward agriculture." His extensive state visits underline a grassroots approach to agricultural policymaking, ensuring alignment with India's rural community aspirations.

Through direct consultations and field evaluations, Chouhan seeks to pinpoint region-centric challenges like soil health, crop diversity, and water utilization while promoting sustainable farming techniques.

(With inputs from agencies.)