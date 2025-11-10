Bastian Republic to Transform GIFT City's Lifestyle Scene with New Dining Hub
GIFT City welcomes Bastian Hospitality's flagship dining and lifestyle venue, Bastian Republic. This addition enhances GIFT City's social ecosystem, promoting its vision as a vibrant urban hub. Bastian aims to blend gastronomy, culture, and community, reinforcing GIFT City's identity as a premier 'live, work, play' destination.
GIFT City, India's pioneering smart city and International Financial Services Centre (IFSC), has announced Bastian Hospitality's debut in Gujarat with a flagship dining destination, Bastian Republic, at Central Park. This initiative marks a significant development in enhancing GIFT City's social and lifestyle infrastructure.
Bastian Republic will span a food zone across 100,000 sq. ft. at Central Park, which includes public plazas, event areas, and vibrant social spaces within Phase 1 of its development. This expansion is part of GIFT City's strategy to blend business, residence, and leisure in a world-class urban setting. Sanjay Kaul, GIFT City's Managing Director & Group CEO, stated that this move reflects growing trust in GIFT City's vision as a modern and globally connected center.
Ranjit Bindra, CEO of Bastian Hospitality, emphasized that GIFT City represents India's future, integrating vision and global ambition. Bastian's expansion is seen as a contribution to the nation's growth story, aiming to offer a world-class dining and cultural experience. With varied dining concepts, Bastian continues to provide opportunities that transcend traditional gastronomic experiences, comprising art and culture.
