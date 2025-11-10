Mizoram Unveils Cutting-Edge Pesticide Residue Lab to Boost Agriculture

In a significant advance for Mizoram's agricultural sector, Chief Minister Lalduhoma inaugurated a new pesticide residue analysis laboratory on Monday. The facility, located at the College of Veterinary Sciences and Animal Husbandry in Selesih, aims to bolster research and ensure the production of clean and safe agricultural produce.

The inauguration marked a dual celebration, coinciding with the foundation day of the college. Lalduhoma emphasized the critical role of agriculture, particularly livestock farming, in the livelihoods of Mizoram's populace. He highlighted the college's position as a key institution for cultivating professionals who can support local farmers.

With the support of the All India Network Project on Pesticide Residues, the laboratory is set to benefit both farmers and students, fostering healthier and more sustainable agricultural practices. Initiatives for expansion and upgrades were funded by an Rs 11.80 crore project under the RKVY scheme, reflecting continual state support.