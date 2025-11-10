Left Menu

Mizoram Unveils Cutting-Edge Pesticide Residue Lab to Boost Agriculture

Mizoram’s Chief Minister Lalduhoma inaugurated a state-of-the-art pesticide residue analysis laboratory at the College of Veterinary Sciences and Animal Husbandry in Selesih. The facility aims to enhance research and promote healthier agricultural practices. It coincides with the college's foundation day and aligns with the All India Network Project on Pesticide Residues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Aizawl | Updated: 10-11-2025 20:04 IST | Created: 10-11-2025 20:04 IST
Mizoram Unveils Cutting-Edge Pesticide Residue Lab to Boost Agriculture
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant advance for Mizoram's agricultural sector, Chief Minister Lalduhoma inaugurated a new pesticide residue analysis laboratory on Monday. The facility, located at the College of Veterinary Sciences and Animal Husbandry in Selesih, aims to bolster research and ensure the production of clean and safe agricultural produce.

The inauguration marked a dual celebration, coinciding with the foundation day of the college. Lalduhoma emphasized the critical role of agriculture, particularly livestock farming, in the livelihoods of Mizoram's populace. He highlighted the college's position as a key institution for cultivating professionals who can support local farmers.

With the support of the All India Network Project on Pesticide Residues, the laboratory is set to benefit both farmers and students, fostering healthier and more sustainable agricultural practices. Initiatives for expansion and upgrades were funded by an Rs 11.80 crore project under the RKVY scheme, reflecting continual state support.

TRENDING

1
Massive Boost in Financial Inclusion as Millions Join Government Schemes

Massive Boost in Financial Inclusion as Millions Join Government Schemes

 India
2
Pfizer Triumphs in Bidding War for Metsera Amidst Weight-Loss Drug Market Shakeup

Pfizer Triumphs in Bidding War for Metsera Amidst Weight-Loss Drug Market Sh...

 Global
3
Tragedy Strikes: Red Fort Metro Blast Prompts High Alert in Uttarakhand

Tragedy Strikes: Red Fort Metro Blast Prompts High Alert in Uttarakhand

 India
4
India's Strategic Leap in AI and Data Centers

India's Strategic Leap in AI and Data Centers

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How businesses can future-proof AI transformation

Global supply chains far more fragile than expected

AI improves hospital performance but faces cost and trust barriers

E-commerce faces an AI shift: Smart summaries boost consumer trust and confidence in online shopping

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025