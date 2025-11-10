Economists Collaborate for Strategic Union Budget 2026-27

As the Union Budget 2026-27 approaches, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has started laying the groundwork by engaging with top economists. This strategic consultation took place in New Delhi on Monday, aiming to gather diverse insights and shape a robust financial plan amidst global and domestic challenges.

The meeting assembled notable economists, including Sajjid Chinoy, Neelkanth Misra, Dharmakirti Joshi, Ridham Desai, Sonal Varma, and Indira Rajaraman. Complementing the dialogue, senior officials from the Department of Economic Affairs and the Chief Economic Adviser also participated, emphasizing the government's comprehensive approach.

The upcoming budget presentation, set for February 1, will occur against a backdrop of geopolitical uncertainties and economic strains from the 50% US tariff on Indian goods. The focus will be on boosting demand, job creation, and sustaining economic growth, projected between 6.3% and 6.8% for the current financial year.