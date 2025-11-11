Trump Hails 'Very Good' Deal Ending Shutdown

U.S. President Donald Trump described the resolution of the government shutdown as a 'very good' deal on Monday. The agreement marked a critical development in efforts to resume government functions after a prolonged stalemate.

The shutdown, heavily affecting various sectors and government operations, had sparked extensive negotiations. Key stakeholders worked tirelessly to reach a consensus aimed at mitigating the political deadlock that had paralyzed government activities.

The deal's announcement was met with cautious optimism, as many hope it signals a step towards stability and bipartisan cooperation.