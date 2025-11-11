BJP Leader Criticizes INDI Alliance After Deadly Delhi Blast

In a scathing attack, BJP leader CP Singh accused the opposition INDI Alliance of abetting anti-national activities after a bomb exploded near Delhi's Red Fort, killing eight people and injuring many others. He demanded decisive action against those allegedly conspiring to destabilize the nation from within.

CP Singh, speaking to ANI in Ranchi, claimed that sleeper cells and anti-national factions flourish with the backing of the INDI Alliance. Highlighting recent arrests, including that of Dr. Adil, Singh emphasized the recovery of large quantities of explosives, asserting that such elements and their protectors should be 'crushed with a bulldozer.'

Following the explosion, Delhi Police initiated legal proceedings under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, the Explosives Act, and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Union Home Minister Amit Shah announced a high-level security review meeting to be attended by senior security officials, aiming to assess the situation and chart a response.

(With inputs from agencies.)