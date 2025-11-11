Left Menu

BJP Leader Criticizes INDI Alliance After Deadly Delhi Blast

Following a blast near Delhi's Red Fort that killed eight, BJP's CP Singh accused the INDI Alliance of supporting anti-national elements. Authorities have taken legal measures, with Union Home Minister Amit Shah set to lead a security review. Arrests and material seizures lend fuel to Singh's claims.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-11-2025 11:21 IST | Created: 11-11-2025 11:21 IST
BJP Leader Criticizes INDI Alliance After Deadly Delhi Blast
BJP leader CP Singh (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a scathing attack, BJP leader CP Singh accused the opposition INDI Alliance of abetting anti-national activities after a bomb exploded near Delhi's Red Fort, killing eight people and injuring many others. He demanded decisive action against those allegedly conspiring to destabilize the nation from within.

CP Singh, speaking to ANI in Ranchi, claimed that sleeper cells and anti-national factions flourish with the backing of the INDI Alliance. Highlighting recent arrests, including that of Dr. Adil, Singh emphasized the recovery of large quantities of explosives, asserting that such elements and their protectors should be 'crushed with a bulldozer.'

Following the explosion, Delhi Police initiated legal proceedings under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, the Explosives Act, and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Union Home Minister Amit Shah announced a high-level security review meeting to be attended by senior security officials, aiming to assess the situation and chart a response.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Deadly Delhi Blast Sparks International Tension and Terror Probe

Deadly Delhi Blast Sparks International Tension and Terror Probe

 India
2
Blast Near Red Fort: Investigators Probe Fidayeen Link

Blast Near Red Fort: Investigators Probe Fidayeen Link

 India
3
Supreme Court Offers Condolences After Red Fort Car Blast

Supreme Court Offers Condolences After Red Fort Car Blast

 India
4
Bihar Votes for Development Amidst EVM Controversy

Bihar Votes for Development Amidst EVM Controversy

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Healthy Aging Fuels Growth: How Better Health in Later Life Boosts Work and Prosperity

IMF Study Says South Africa’s 3% Inflation Goal May Bring Big Gains After Small Costs

From Farms to Frontiers: How Market Distortions Fuel Guatemala’s Migration Wave

Transforming Data Systems: How SDMX Drives Modern, Open, and Interoperable Governance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025