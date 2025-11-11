Red Fort Blast: Crucial Leads Emerge as Investigation Intensifies

The Delhi Police have made significant progress in investigating the blast near the historic Red Fort, with CCTV footage and dump data providing crucial insights. By Ravi Jalhotra

Officials have traced the suspected vehicle's route, using over 100 CCTV clips to pinpoint movements and explore communication links established before and after the explosion. Footage captured the lone driver entering and exiting the Red Fort parking area pre-blast. Investigation teams are rigorously scrutinizing the route towards Daryaganj, reviewing data from nearby toll plazas.

The explosion, claiming eight lives and injuring multiple individuals, triggered widespread panic and escalated security measures. Specialized units, including the Special Cell, Crime Branch, and Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL), promptly secured the area, evacuating visitors. Authorities are closely monitoring social media and conducting technical communication analyses, reviewing mobile data from the vicinity during the blast.

Derived data may help identify communications linked to the blast. Investigators are extending their analysis to Faridabad, using dump data to trace communication patterns. IPDR analysis potentially reveals devices deactivated post-blast as suspects' attempts to evade detection. A senior Delhi Police officer highlighted the pivotal role of technical evidence, emphasizing collaboration with central agencies. Heightened security continues in Delhi, focusing on heritage sites and metro stations. Traffic restrictions were temporarily implemented for safety checks.

(With inputs from agencies.)