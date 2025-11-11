India’s Green Hydrogen Dreams: Delayed but Not Deterred

India's ambition to produce 5 million metric tonnes of green hydrogen annually by 2030 under the National Green Hydrogen Mission faces potential delays. These setbacks, attributed to global uncertainties, were highlighted by Santosh Kumar Sarangi, Secretary, Ministry of New and Renewable Energy, during the 3rd International Green Hydrogen Conference.

Sarangi mentioned the likelihood of reaching the 5 MMT target by 2032 instead, emphasizing the mission's original 2023 launch. This announcement underscores the significance of altering timelines due to unforeseen challenges.

Moreover, to achieve its broader renewable energy goals, India needs to add 50 GW of renewable energy capacity each year. Currently, a significant 40 GW remains pending for agreements, while 160 GW of projects are in various implementation stages.

(With inputs from agencies.)