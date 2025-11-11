Left Menu

Euro Zone Bond Yields Steady Amid ECB Remarks

Euro zone bond yields remained steady, just below a one-month high, as traders anticipated remarks from ECB policy makers. Germany's 10-year yield was stable at 2.67%, while Italy's 10-year yield increased slightly. U.S. holiday closures and local data had minimal impact, directing focus towards ECB insights.

Euro zone bond yields found stability on Tuesday, settling just below a one-month high as market participants awaited insights from European Central Bank officials. Germany's 10-year yield, a benchmark for the region, held at 2.67%, showing no movement for the day.

The preceding day saw yields peak at 2.69%, their highest since early October, driven by optimism surrounding a potential resolution to the U.S. shutdown. However, with the U.S. Treasury market closed for a holiday, attention shifted to domestic market cues. Despite European Central Bank policy perceived to be on pause, local economic indicators have shown diminishing influence.

A series of statements from ECB officials are expected, with President Christine Lagarde and board member Frank Elderson among those addressing. Elderson highlighted balanced risks to inflation and affirmed current interest rates as appropriate. Meanwhile, British economic data, including soft UK employment figures, may have exerted minor influence on euro zone yields.

(With inputs from agencies.)

