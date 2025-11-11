NIA Takes Charge of Delhi Blast Probe Amid Terror Concerns

In the wake of a fatal attack that claimed eight lives and left several injured, the Ministry of Home Affairs has transferred the Delhi car blast investigation to the National Investigation Agency (NIA). This move reflects growing concerns about potential terror links to the blast near the Red Fort metro station.

The NIA is set to take over from the Delhi Police and delve into all facets of the case, including examining the materials used and determining any terror connections. Previously, the National Security Guard and Forensic Science Laboratory teams gathered forensic evidence from the scene.

The incident prompted immediate high-level security reviews led by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, focusing on both the blast investigation and connections to a recent explosives seizure in Faridabad. The meetings, involving top security personnel, underscore the government's coordinated response to the threat.

(With inputs from agencies.)