Torrent Power Surges to New Profit Heights with Robust Generation Revenue

Torrent Power posted almost a 50% jump in net profit for Q2 FY26, reaching Rs 741.55 crore due to higher generation revenues. The company's total income rose to Rs 7,953.91 crore. Revenues from renewables grew, while transmission and distribution dipped. Strong performance was driven by merchant power sales and cost reductions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-11-2025 17:39 IST | Created: 11-11-2025 17:39 IST
Torrent Power has reported an impressive near 50 percent surge in consolidated net profit to Rs 741.55 crore for the September quarter of FY26. The significant rise is attributed mostly to increased revenues from their generation business, according to the company's latest regulatory filing.

Comparatively, during the same period last year, net profits stood at Rs 495.72 crore. This growth comes with a total income leap from Rs 7,300.51 crore to Rs 7,953.91 crore. The generation division saw revenue spike to Rs 2,420.92 crore, marking a substantial increase from the previous year's Rs 1,833.55 crore.

The quarter also marked a dip in transmission and distribution revenue but was counterbalanced by growth in the renewables sector and a reduction in finance costs. Torrent Power emerges as a predominant player in India's energy sector, as evidenced by its increasing capabilities and contributions, particularly in renewable energy projects.

