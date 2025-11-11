Left Menu

Sonalika Tractors' Record-Breaking Day: A New Milestone in Bangladesh

Sonalika Tractors, India's leading tractor export brand, celebrated a historic moment as its Bangladeshi distributor set a Guinness World Record by delivering 350 tractors in just four hours. The event highlights the brand's global impact, customer centricity, and commitment to advancing agriculture through innovation.

Updated: 11-11-2025 18:03 IST
Sonalika Tractors, India's foremost tractor export brand, recently marked a monumental achievement through its Bangladesh distributor, ACI Motors Ltd, who entered the Guinness World Records for delivering a staggering 350 tractors in just four hours.

The grand event, themed "Sonalikar Bisshojoy," celebrated progress and productivity, underscoring Sonalika's commitment to inspiring global agricultural innovation.

The record-setting feat highlights Sonalika's leadership in Bangladesh, maintaining the top market position for over five years, with more than a 50% share in the country's tractor segment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

