Sonalika Tractors' Record-Breaking Day: A New Milestone in Bangladesh

Sonalika Tractors, India's foremost tractor export brand, recently marked a monumental achievement through its Bangladesh distributor, ACI Motors Ltd, who entered the Guinness World Records for delivering a staggering 350 tractors in just four hours.

The grand event, themed "Sonalikar Bisshojoy," celebrated progress and productivity, underscoring Sonalika's commitment to inspiring global agricultural innovation.

The record-setting feat highlights Sonalika's leadership in Bangladesh, maintaining the top market position for over five years, with more than a 50% share in the country's tractor segment.

