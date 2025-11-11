Moneyboxx Finance Aims for Rs 1,200 Crore AUM Milestone

Moneyboxx Finance, a non-banking financial company focused on providing business loans to micro-entrepreneurs, announced its goal to achieve Rs 1,200 crore in assets under management (AUM) by the close of this fiscal year.

The company's AUM saw a substantial increase of 16% year-on-year, reaching Rs 892 crore according to financial data from the September quarter. This growth is attributed to a strengthening in its secured lending portfolio, which has grown to represent 55% of the total AUM—a significant rise from the previous year's 32%.

With plans to expand into southern and central India, Moneyboxx is targeting high-growth semi-urban areas, facilitated by a diversified lender base of 30 institutions. The company received an equity infusion of Rs 91.1 crore in the last fiscal year, with further funds expected to support future growth.

