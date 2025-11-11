Moneyboxx Finance Aims for Rs 1,200 Crore AUM Milestone
Moneyboxx Finance aims to reach Rs 1,200 crore in assets under management (AUM) by the end of the current fiscal year. The NBFC is focusing on secured lending, which now makes up 55% of its AUM. The company plans further expansion in semi-urban markets across India.
- Country:
- India
Moneyboxx Finance, a non-banking financial company focused on providing business loans to micro-entrepreneurs, announced its goal to achieve Rs 1,200 crore in assets under management (AUM) by the close of this fiscal year.
The company's AUM saw a substantial increase of 16% year-on-year, reaching Rs 892 crore according to financial data from the September quarter. This growth is attributed to a strengthening in its secured lending portfolio, which has grown to represent 55% of the total AUM—a significant rise from the previous year's 32%.
With plans to expand into southern and central India, Moneyboxx is targeting high-growth semi-urban areas, facilitated by a diversified lender base of 30 institutions. The company received an equity infusion of Rs 91.1 crore in the last fiscal year, with further funds expected to support future growth.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
David Raum: Germany's Unifying Force on the Road to World Cup Glory
Unlocking the Link: Childhood Trauma, SGK1, and Depression
Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum's Inspiring World Cup Gesture
President Sheinbaum's Heartwarming Gesture for Young Football Fan
Piramal Finance Sets Ambitious Rs 1.5 Lakh Crore AUM Goal by 2028