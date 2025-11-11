Voices of the Displaced: A Cry for Justice in Manipur

Internally displaced persons in Manipur have voiced their grievances over alleged disparities and negligence in compensation following ethnic violence. Hundreds convened in Churachandpur to highlight the uneven treatment they have received from authorities.

Dissatisfied with the current assistance, the IDPs submitted a memorandum to district officials, demanding inclusive policy implementation, immediate release of pending aid, permanent housing, and livelihood restoration. They emphasized the need for fair compensation, property protection, transparent administration, and comprehensive rehabilitation models.

The community leaders, including Dr. R Sanga, criticized both the Indian and Manipur governments for neglect. Meanwhile, ethnic clashes in the region have left at least 260 dead and thousands homeless, with Manipur remaining under President's Rule since February 13.