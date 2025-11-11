Left Menu

Delhi's Air Crisis: AAP Accuses Government of AQI Manipulation as Emergency Measures Enforced

In response to Delhi's hazardous air quality, AAP accuses the BJP government of AQI manipulation. Delhi President Saurabh Bharadwaj criticizes the closure of AQI stations and inadequate pollution control efforts. The city sees severe restrictions as schools switch to hybrid mode and a health emergency is urged.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-11-2025 19:57 IST | Created: 11-11-2025 19:57 IST
AAP Delhi President Saurabh Bharadwaj (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

As toxic air pollution grips the nation's capital, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Delhi President Saurabh Bharadwaj launched a scathing critique against the BJP government. He accused authorities of manipulating Air Quality Index (AQI) readings and neglecting citizens' health by deliberately shutting down AQI monitoring stations to hide the real pollution levels.

"The government's response has been to shut down AQI monitors fearing exposure of hazardous levels," Bharadwaj told ANI, highlighting ongoing efforts to manipulate data. He stressed that even 'adjusted' AQI levels hitting 400-450 reflect an emergency. He demanded that a health emergency be declared, criticizing the government's reckless decision to keep schools open amid the toxic smog.

In contrast, Delhi's government implemented critical measures. Chief Minister Rekha Gupta announced that classes up to grade 5 would switch to hybrid learning amidst worsening conditions. Stage III of GRAP was invoked in the NCR, halting non-essential construction and industry operations, and intensifying dust suppression to curb air quality deterioration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

