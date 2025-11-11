Delhi's Air Crisis: AAP Accuses Government of AQI Manipulation as Emergency Measures Enforced

As toxic air pollution grips the nation's capital, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Delhi President Saurabh Bharadwaj launched a scathing critique against the BJP government. He accused authorities of manipulating Air Quality Index (AQI) readings and neglecting citizens' health by deliberately shutting down AQI monitoring stations to hide the real pollution levels.

"The government's response has been to shut down AQI monitors fearing exposure of hazardous levels," Bharadwaj told ANI, highlighting ongoing efforts to manipulate data. He stressed that even 'adjusted' AQI levels hitting 400-450 reflect an emergency. He demanded that a health emergency be declared, criticizing the government's reckless decision to keep schools open amid the toxic smog.

In contrast, Delhi's government implemented critical measures. Chief Minister Rekha Gupta announced that classes up to grade 5 would switch to hybrid learning amidst worsening conditions. Stage III of GRAP was invoked in the NCR, halting non-essential construction and industry operations, and intensifying dust suppression to curb air quality deterioration.

