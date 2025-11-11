Chandrababu Naidu Seeks Funds for Andhra Pradesh's Agricultural and Irrigation Development

N Chandrababu Naidu, the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, on Tuesday, urged Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan to allocate an additional Rs 695 crore for the state under the PM Rashtriya Krishi Vikas Yojana. This request aims to support the state's agricultural and irrigation sectors.

During the meeting, which took place at Naidu's camp office, Minister of State for Rural Development P Chandrasekhar was also in attendance. A public press release stated that Naidu has requested funds for fiscal years 2024-25 and 2025-26.

Additionally, the Chief Minister appealed for Rs 100 crore under the market intervention scheme for mango farmers impacted by cyclone 'Montha'. In other developments, the Ministry of Rural Development has sanctioned Rs 380 crore for road construction across the state, following the completion of the successful Vengalayapalem watershed project.

(With inputs from agencies.)