Left Menu

Chandrababu Naidu Seeks Funds for Andhra Pradesh's Agricultural and Irrigation Development

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has appealed to Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan for an additional Rs 695 crore under the PM Rashtriya Krishi Vikas Yojana. The discussions also covered the Centre’s share for mango farmers and road infrastructure improvements in the state.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 11-11-2025 22:10 IST | Created: 11-11-2025 22:10 IST
Chandrababu Naidu Seeks Funds for Andhra Pradesh's Agricultural and Irrigation Development
funds
  • Country:
  • India

N Chandrababu Naidu, the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, on Tuesday, urged Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan to allocate an additional Rs 695 crore for the state under the PM Rashtriya Krishi Vikas Yojana. This request aims to support the state's agricultural and irrigation sectors.

During the meeting, which took place at Naidu's camp office, Minister of State for Rural Development P Chandrasekhar was also in attendance. A public press release stated that Naidu has requested funds for fiscal years 2024-25 and 2025-26.

Additionally, the Chief Minister appealed for Rs 100 crore under the market intervention scheme for mango farmers impacted by cyclone 'Montha'. In other developments, the Ministry of Rural Development has sanctioned Rs 380 crore for road construction across the state, following the completion of the successful Vengalayapalem watershed project.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Cracking the Red Fort Explosion: Unveiling the Jaish-e-Mohammad Module

Cracking the Red Fort Explosion: Unveiling the Jaish-e-Mohammad Module

 India
2
Corruption Shake-up: Energoatom's Leadership Ousted

Corruption Shake-up: Energoatom's Leadership Ousted

 Global
3
Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar's Silver Triumph at ISSF World Championships

Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar's Silver Triumph at ISSF World Championships

 India
4
Ajit Pawar Champions Development-Focused Politics Amid Allegations

Ajit Pawar Champions Development-Focused Politics Amid Allegations

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From fintech to clean energy: How G7 nations are powering next wave of sustainable AI

Hidden racism in AI: ChatGPT’s responses reflect deep cultural hierarchies

Creative workers face job loss and exploitation as AI outpaces industrial reforms

Copyright breakpoint: AI works without human input belong to everyone

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025