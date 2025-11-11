Karnataka Boosts Security Following Red Fort Explosion

In the wake of a deadly explosion near Delhi's historic Red Fort, which claimed eight lives and left several others injured, the Karnataka government has escalated its statewide security assessment. Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar emphasized on Tuesday, the paramount importance of public safety, underscoring that 'protecting lives is more important than blaming.'

Addressing the media, Shivakumar remarked on the necessity of vigilance regardless of the blast's location. 'We should be careful and vigilant. Whether it is a blast in Delhi or anywhere else, we should be careful,' he stated. Shivakumar affirmed that both the Home Minister and Chief Minister were actively involved in reassessing Karnataka's security framework.

Meanwhile, investigations into the Red Fort explosion are being conducted with urgency. Preliminary reports suggest that the car blast did not mimic the usual suicide bombing pattern but was triggered panically by a suspect pressured by circumstances. Extensive raids across locations linked to terror networks have uncovered significant explosive caches, though no traditional signs of a suicide blast were evident at the scene.

Sources indicate the explosion occurred while the vehicle was in motion, with agency sources noting, 'The bomb was premature and not fully developed.' Despite initial fears, coordinated efforts successfully averted a larger catastrophe. Following these events, Union Home Minister Amit Shah mandated the transfer of the investigation to the National Investigation Agency (NIA). The NIA, supported by the Forensic Science Laboratory, has been tasked with submitting a comprehensive analysis of the incident promptly.