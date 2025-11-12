Left Menu

Clean Break: Global Power Capacity Shifts Toward Renewables

Global power generation capacity is set to increase by over 25% with 1,450 GW of new power capacity under construction, aimed primarily at expanding clean energy sources. Asian countries lead the capacity additions. This shift will decrease fossil fuel dependency and increase the clean power percentage globally.

Global power generation capacity is poised for a significant increase, with over 1,450 gigawatts of new power capacity currently under construction. This expansion will see the world's power capacity footprint rise from 8,000 GW to nearly 9,500 GW, according to Global Energy Monitor (GEM).

Clean energy dominates the construction pipeline, accounting for two-thirds of the projects. Solar farms are at the forefront with 345 GW, followed by hydropower and wind with 267 GW and 251 GW, respectively. Meanwhile, coal and gas-fired plants form the core of fossil fuel projects.

Asia leads the global capacity buildup, hosting the majority of both clean and fossil fuel projects. Upon completion of current projects, Asia's share in global power capacity will increase from 53% to 58%, with a notable shift towards renewable energy, reflecting changing dynamics in global energy policy.

