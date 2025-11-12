Left Menu

Red Fort Blast: Unraveling the Security Lapses and Terror Links

Communist Party of India MP Binoy Viswam condemns the Red Fort blast, highlighting security lapses and criticizing the BJP. Investigations reveal links to a terror module in Srinagar, leading to significant arrests and explosive seizures. The blast, causing fatalities, prompts calls for enhanced security measures in the capital.

Communist Party of India (CPI) MP Binoy Viswam (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The tragic explosion near the Red Fort on Monday evening, which claimed eight lives, has raised serious concerns about India's internal security mechanisms. Communist Party of India (CPI) MP Binoy Viswam has expressed his shock and blamed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for failing to avert such tragedies.

Viswam's comments come as investigations reveal a connection between the Delhi blast and an inter-state Jaish-e-Mohammed terror module that saw multiple arrests and seizures of large caches of weapons and explosives. These developments have intensified the discourse on national security lapses under the current administration.

The incident, occurring at a critical location near the Red Fort, has been linked with suspicious activities in Srinagar. Massive raids and a series of arrests have brought to light the scale of the terror plot, with over 3,000 kilograms of explosives confiscated. The ongoing investigation will determine the intentionality behind the blast as security forces continue their efforts to dismantle terror networks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

