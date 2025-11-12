Left Menu

NIA Launches In-Depth Probe into Delhi Car Blast Linked to Terror Network

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has initiated a comprehensive investigation into the Delhi car blast, suspected to be executed by a Jaish-e-Mohammad module. Key figures have been arrested, and explosives seized as the NIA works to uncover the intricacies of this terror network and its wider implications.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-11-2025 12:13 IST | Created: 12-11-2025 12:13 IST
NIA Launches In-Depth Probe into Delhi Car Blast Linked to Terror Network
Visuals from the spot (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has formed a dedicated task force to delve into the recent car explosion in Delhi, a terrorist attack believed to be orchestrated by a Jaish-e-Mohammad cell, according to top sources. This team will be supervised by senior officers, ensuring a thorough investigation.

This development follows the Ministry of Home Affairs formally transferring the case to the NIA due to the identified terror link. The agency swiftly registered a case, embarking on a detailed investigation to track those responsible and potentially unravel an extensive network.

In collaboration with other central and state security units, the NIA is exploring several angles, including whether the explosion was deliberate. This incident is linked to a significant terror cell previously uncovered by agencies, which included the seizure of explosives in Faridabad.

Authorities have now connected the explosion near the Red Fort to incidents involving objectionable posters in Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir. An FIR was filed on October 19, 2025. The NIA's inquiry also focuses on Maulvi Irfan Ahmad Waghay and Zamir Ahmad, apprehended in late October.

The investigation's scope covers Dr. Adeel's arrest in early November, followed by the confiscation of an AK-56 rifle and other armaments from Anantnag Hospital. A significant amount of arms and explosives later surfaced at Al-Falah Medical College, prompting further arrests.

Amidst the arrests, identifying additional module members led to the apprehension of a doctor, Muzammil, from Faridabad's Al-Falah Medical College. The accumulating evidence persuaded investigators to broaden the probe, resulting in more arrests and weapon seizures.

Notably, a massive 2,563-kilogram consignment of explosives was recovered from the residence of Hafeez Mohammad Ishtiyaq, implicating him deeply. Altogether, about 3,000 kilograms of explosive devices were found, underlining the operation's severity.

The elusive Dr. Umar, linked to the Al-Falah Medical College, remains a person of interest after fleeing amidst tightened security measures. CCTV footage suggests Umar drove the vehicle involved in the Red Fort blast. The recovered explosives match those confiscated earlier from Faridabad.

The ongoing investigation seeks to ascertain whether the explosion was a calculated move or an accidental outcome. Dr. Umar's actions, seemingly desperate, might have inadvertently triggered the blast. The NIA remains steadfast in unveiling the truth behind these convoluted events.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Europe's Drone Defense Dilemma: The Race to Secure Skies Amid Rising Incursions

Europe's Drone Defense Dilemma: The Race to Secure Skies Amid Rising Incursi...

 Denmark
2
Tejashwi Yadav Disputes Exit Polls, Predicts Victory for Mahagathbandhan

Tejashwi Yadav Disputes Exit Polls, Predicts Victory for Mahagathbandhan

 India
3
DRDO Aims for Autonomy: A New Dawn in Defence R&D Funding

DRDO Aims for Autonomy: A New Dawn in Defence R&D Funding

 India
4
Indian Railways Mourns the Passing of Veteran Vijay Kumar

Indian Railways Mourns the Passing of Veteran Vijay Kumar

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IMF Study Finds Japan’s Green Transition Manageable but Uneven Across Industries

From Tokyo to the World: The Global Ripple of Japan’s Unconventional Monetary Actions

Clean Cooking: The Overlooked Climate Solution That Could Cut 2 Gigatons of Emissions

Boosting Uruguay’s Economy: How Reforms and Artificial Intelligence Could Transform Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025