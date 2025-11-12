NIA Launches In-Depth Probe into Delhi Car Blast Linked to Terror Network

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has formed a dedicated task force to delve into the recent car explosion in Delhi, a terrorist attack believed to be orchestrated by a Jaish-e-Mohammad cell, according to top sources. This team will be supervised by senior officers, ensuring a thorough investigation.

This development follows the Ministry of Home Affairs formally transferring the case to the NIA due to the identified terror link. The agency swiftly registered a case, embarking on a detailed investigation to track those responsible and potentially unravel an extensive network.

In collaboration with other central and state security units, the NIA is exploring several angles, including whether the explosion was deliberate. This incident is linked to a significant terror cell previously uncovered by agencies, which included the seizure of explosives in Faridabad.

Authorities have now connected the explosion near the Red Fort to incidents involving objectionable posters in Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir. An FIR was filed on October 19, 2025. The NIA's inquiry also focuses on Maulvi Irfan Ahmad Waghay and Zamir Ahmad, apprehended in late October.

The investigation's scope covers Dr. Adeel's arrest in early November, followed by the confiscation of an AK-56 rifle and other armaments from Anantnag Hospital. A significant amount of arms and explosives later surfaced at Al-Falah Medical College, prompting further arrests.

Amidst the arrests, identifying additional module members led to the apprehension of a doctor, Muzammil, from Faridabad's Al-Falah Medical College. The accumulating evidence persuaded investigators to broaden the probe, resulting in more arrests and weapon seizures.

Notably, a massive 2,563-kilogram consignment of explosives was recovered from the residence of Hafeez Mohammad Ishtiyaq, implicating him deeply. Altogether, about 3,000 kilograms of explosive devices were found, underlining the operation's severity.

The elusive Dr. Umar, linked to the Al-Falah Medical College, remains a person of interest after fleeing amidst tightened security measures. CCTV footage suggests Umar drove the vehicle involved in the Red Fort blast. The recovered explosives match those confiscated earlier from Faridabad.

The ongoing investigation seeks to ascertain whether the explosion was a calculated move or an accidental outcome. Dr. Umar's actions, seemingly desperate, might have inadvertently triggered the blast. The NIA remains steadfast in unveiling the truth behind these convoluted events.

