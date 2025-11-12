Left Menu

Gold Prices Surge Amid Optimism for Fed Rate Cut and Shutdown Resolution

Gold prices increased significantly due to optimism about a possible interest rate cut by the US Federal Reserve and the anticipated end of the prolonged US government shutdown. Market analysts note strong investor sentiment in safe-haven assets like gold and silver amid these developments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-11-2025 15:02 IST | Created: 12-11-2025 15:02 IST
Gold Prices Surge Amid Optimism for Fed Rate Cut and Shutdown Resolution
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Gold prices registered a notable climb of Rs 328 to reach Rs 1,24,241 per 10 grams in futures trading on Wednesday, reflecting gains in global markets. This uptick was attributed to renewed optimism about a potential interest rate reduction by the US Federal Reserve next month.

Analysts indicated that progressing towards a resolution to the extensive US government shutdown has bolstered the status of gold as a safe-haven asset. On the Multi Commodity Exchange, December delivery gold futures soared Rs 328, or 0.26%, to Rs 1,24,241 per 10 grams with a business turnover of 12,868 lots. The February 2026 contract also rose by Rs 171 to Rs 1,25,748 per 10 grams.

Silver followed the upward trend, with its December futures seeing a rise of Rs 2,198 to Rs 1,56,885 per kilogram. In international markets, Comex gold for December delivery increased by 0.13% to USD 4,121.80 an ounce, driven by expectations of an imminent rate cut from the Federal Reserve. Such movements affirm gold's trajectory toward its strongest annual performance in decades.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
India's Hiring Surge: A Resurgence Fueled by Digital Innovation

India's Hiring Surge: A Resurgence Fueled by Digital Innovation

 India
2
Al Falah University Responds to Allegations Following Delhi Blast

Al Falah University Responds to Allegations Following Delhi Blast

 India
3
Indore Cracks Down on Accommodation Details Post-Delhi Blast

Indore Cracks Down on Accommodation Details Post-Delhi Blast

 India
4
Enhanced Security Measures for Sri Lankan Cricket Tour in Pakistan

Enhanced Security Measures for Sri Lankan Cricket Tour in Pakistan

 Pakistan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IMF Study Finds Japan’s Green Transition Manageable but Uneven Across Industries

From Tokyo to the World: The Global Ripple of Japan’s Unconventional Monetary Actions

Clean Cooking: The Overlooked Climate Solution That Could Cut 2 Gigatons of Emissions

Boosting Uruguay’s Economy: How Reforms and Artificial Intelligence Could Transform Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025