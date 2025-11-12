Left Menu

Emerging Markets Rally as U.S. Government Shutdown Hopes Rise

Emerging market equities continued to rise amidst optimism for a resolution to the U.S. government shutdown. Investors also awaited Romania's interest rate announcement, while Hungarian and Polish markets reacted to fiscal and monetary shifts. The broader economic outlook remained closely tied to political developments and government actions.

Updated: 12-11-2025 15:42 IST | Created: 12-11-2025 15:42 IST
Emerging market equities achieved another day of gains on Wednesday, fueled by investor optimism about the possible end of the U.S. government shutdown. The upward trajectory of emerging markets paralleled similar movements in Asia, driven by reduced uncertainty.

Meanwhile, the Romanian central bank held its rates steady amid high inflation and price pressures. Hungarian stocks also climbed, buoyed by positive developments regarding Russian oil import sanctions and future credit opportunities.

Elsewhere, Poland's central bank maintained its rate cut pause, assessing the inflation outlook. Economic indicators highlighted by South Africa's fiscal update and Ukraine's political unrest continue to shape the broader market narrative.

(With inputs from agencies.)

