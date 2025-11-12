Emerging Markets Rally as U.S. Government Shutdown Hopes Rise

Emerging market equities achieved another day of gains on Wednesday, fueled by investor optimism about the possible end of the U.S. government shutdown. The upward trajectory of emerging markets paralleled similar movements in Asia, driven by reduced uncertainty.

Meanwhile, the Romanian central bank held its rates steady amid high inflation and price pressures. Hungarian stocks also climbed, buoyed by positive developments regarding Russian oil import sanctions and future credit opportunities.

Elsewhere, Poland's central bank maintained its rate cut pause, assessing the inflation outlook. Economic indicators highlighted by South Africa's fiscal update and Ukraine's political unrest continue to shape the broader market narrative.

(With inputs from agencies.)