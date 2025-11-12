India Leads the Charge in Green Hydrogen Revolution

Union Minister of State for New & Renewable Energy, Shripad Naik, announced that India's non-fossil fuel power generation capacity is nearing 260 GW. He highlighted the nation's firm renewable foundation as a catalyst for the Green Hydrogen Revolution at the International Conference on Green Hydrogen 2025.

The National Green Hydrogen Mission, initiated in January 2023, has transitioned from planning to actionable steps, with Rs 17,000 crore allocated for green hydrogen and electrolyser production. Contracts for substantial domestic manufacturing and production have been set, including significant projects for IOCL, BPCL, and HPCL.

India's ambitions are further supported by global competitive pricing and hydrogen technology advancements, underlining its aim to capture 10% of the global green hydrogen market by 2030. The country's strategic efforts in research, skill development, and certification reflect its commitment to this vision.

