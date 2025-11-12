India's Energy Transformation: Driving Global Oil Demand

According to the International Energy Agency (IEA), India is set to become the world's epicentre for oil demand growth over the next decade. As the third-largest oil importer, India's energy appetite is driven by a burgeoning economy and rising vehicle ownership.

The IEA's Global Energy Outlook highlights India's demand trajectory, projecting oil consumption to soar from 5.5 million barrels per day in 2024 to 8 million barrels by 2035. Despite efforts to increase domestic oil production, the country's import dependence will rise to 92% over this period.

India's energy sector is rapidly evolving beyond oil. With significant investments in renewable sources like solar and wind, the nation aims to reduce fossil fuel reliance, targeting a 70% renewable share in power capacity by 2035 while achieving substantial progress in its global carbon commitments.