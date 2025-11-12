Left Menu

Bridge Collapse Shakes China's Hydropower Infrastructure

A bridge at Shuangjiangkou Hydropower Station in China's Aba Tibetan Qiang Autonomous Prefecture collapsed, as shown in social media videos. No casualties were reported, but cracks were detected beforehand leading to temporary traffic control. The incident has heightened safety concerns at the hydropower station.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 12-11-2025 16:59 IST | Created: 12-11-2025 16:59 IST
Bridge Collapse Shakes China's Hydropower Infrastructure
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • China

A hydropower station bridge in the Aba Tibetan Qiang Autonomous Prefecture of China collapsed on Tuesday, highlighting infrastructure vulnerabilities. So far, no casualties were reported, according to the state-run Global Times.

The Hongqi Bridge, located at Shuangjiangkou Hydropower Station in Barkam County, dramatically fell into the river beneath it, as videos on social media documented the event, accompanied by a massive cloud of dust.

An official disclosed that structural cracks were detected at the bridgehead and slope, prompting immediate traffic restrictions. A local government announcement stated that traffic controls had been in place since Monday due to the safety risks posed by the deterioration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Wanted Fugitive Nabbed After 26 Years on the Run

Wanted Fugitive Nabbed After 26 Years on the Run

 India
2
Bihar Votes: A Battle of Mandates and Change

Bihar Votes: A Battle of Mandates and Change

 India
3
Budget Battle: Czech Parliament Faces Fiscal Showdown

Budget Battle: Czech Parliament Faces Fiscal Showdown

 Global
4
Real Estate and the Climate Conundrum: India's $1 Trillion Uplift

Real Estate and the Climate Conundrum: India's $1 Trillion Uplift

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IMF Study Finds Japan’s Green Transition Manageable but Uneven Across Industries

From Tokyo to the World: The Global Ripple of Japan’s Unconventional Monetary Actions

Clean Cooking: The Overlooked Climate Solution That Could Cut 2 Gigatons of Emissions

Boosting Uruguay’s Economy: How Reforms and Artificial Intelligence Could Transform Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025