Bridge Collapse Shakes China's Hydropower Infrastructure
A bridge at Shuangjiangkou Hydropower Station in China's Aba Tibetan Qiang Autonomous Prefecture collapsed, as shown in social media videos. No casualties were reported, but cracks were detected beforehand leading to temporary traffic control. The incident has heightened safety concerns at the hydropower station.
A hydropower station bridge in the Aba Tibetan Qiang Autonomous Prefecture of China collapsed on Tuesday, highlighting infrastructure vulnerabilities. So far, no casualties were reported, according to the state-run Global Times.
The Hongqi Bridge, located at Shuangjiangkou Hydropower Station in Barkam County, dramatically fell into the river beneath it, as videos on social media documented the event, accompanied by a massive cloud of dust.
An official disclosed that structural cracks were detected at the bridgehead and slope, prompting immediate traffic restrictions. A local government announcement stated that traffic controls had been in place since Monday due to the safety risks posed by the deterioration.
