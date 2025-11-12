Bridge Collapse Shakes China's Hydropower Infrastructure

A hydropower station bridge in the Aba Tibetan Qiang Autonomous Prefecture of China collapsed on Tuesday, highlighting infrastructure vulnerabilities. So far, no casualties were reported, according to the state-run Global Times.

The Hongqi Bridge, located at Shuangjiangkou Hydropower Station in Barkam County, dramatically fell into the river beneath it, as videos on social media documented the event, accompanied by a massive cloud of dust.

An official disclosed that structural cracks were detected at the bridgehead and slope, prompting immediate traffic restrictions. A local government announcement stated that traffic controls had been in place since Monday due to the safety risks posed by the deterioration.

(With inputs from agencies.)