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Uttar Pradesh Cracks Down on Illegal LPG Sales

The Uttar Pradesh government, under Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's directive, is cracking down on the illegal sale of LPG cylinders. With over 4,816 inspections conducted and numerous arrests made, officials aim to curb black marketing and ensure proper distribution. Monitoring systems and control rooms have been established to maintain supply integrity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 16-03-2026 22:17 IST | Created: 16-03-2026 22:17 IST
Uttar Pradesh Cracks Down on Illegal LPG Sales
  • Country:
  • India

The Uttar Pradesh government is ramping up enforcement against the illegal sale and black marketing of LPG cylinders, according to officials.

Following Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's orders, authorities have so far conducted 4,816 inspections and raids across the state, resulting in the registration of 10 FIRs against LPG distributors and 60 FIRs against other individuals linked to the black market trade.

Authorities are maintaining vigilant oversight of the distribution processes by monitoring 4,108 LPG distributors and establishing control rooms at both state and district levels. These control rooms, staffed by the food and civil supplies department, ensure around-the-clock vigilance and service continuity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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