Left Menu

FTSE 100 Dips Amid Industrial and Energy Losses

London's FTSE 100 index fell slightly on Wednesday after recent highs, impacted by losses in industrial and energy shares. Market sentiment had improved with hopes of a U.S. government shutdown resolution. Investors are closely watching U.K. GDP figures and budget announcements for economic insights.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-11-2025 18:11 IST | Created: 12-11-2025 18:11 IST
FTSE 100 Dips Amid Industrial and Energy Losses
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The FTSE 100 index in London saw a slight decrease on Wednesday, coming down by 0.1% to 9,886 points as of 1214 GMT. This dip follows record high closings in the previous sessions, with a notable impact from losses in the industrial and energy sectors.

Market sentiment was buoyed earlier in the week due to hopes of resolving the U.S. government shutdown, which has stalled critical economic data releases. Investors anticipate this resolution will bring clarity to the Federal Reserve's upcoming interest rate decisions.

Key movements included a 1.3% downturn in industrial stocks and a drop in energy shares as oil prices fell. Meanwhile, SSE's shares surged with a major investment plan announcement. Analysts are now awaiting the UK's GDP data for further economic insights ahead of the upcoming budget announcement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Shriram Properties Shows Strong Revenue Growth Amid Strategic Focus

Shriram Properties Shows Strong Revenue Growth Amid Strategic Focus

 India
2
The Battle for Pokrovsk: Russia's Strategic Push in Eastern Ukraine

The Battle for Pokrovsk: Russia's Strategic Push in Eastern Ukraine

 Global
3
Police Probe Deepens in Red Fort Blast Case: The Mystery of the Red Ford EcoSport

Police Probe Deepens in Red Fort Blast Case: The Mystery of the Red Ford Eco...

 India
4
Celebrating Service: Sat Paul Mittal National Awards 2025

Celebrating Service: Sat Paul Mittal National Awards 2025

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IMF Study Finds Japan’s Green Transition Manageable but Uneven Across Industries

From Tokyo to the World: The Global Ripple of Japan’s Unconventional Monetary Actions

Clean Cooking: The Overlooked Climate Solution That Could Cut 2 Gigatons of Emissions

Boosting Uruguay’s Economy: How Reforms and Artificial Intelligence Could Transform Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025