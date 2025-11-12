FTSE 100 Dips Amid Industrial and Energy Losses

The FTSE 100 index in London saw a slight decrease on Wednesday, coming down by 0.1% to 9,886 points as of 1214 GMT. This dip follows record high closings in the previous sessions, with a notable impact from losses in the industrial and energy sectors.

Market sentiment was buoyed earlier in the week due to hopes of resolving the U.S. government shutdown, which has stalled critical economic data releases. Investors anticipate this resolution will bring clarity to the Federal Reserve's upcoming interest rate decisions.

Key movements included a 1.3% downturn in industrial stocks and a drop in energy shares as oil prices fell. Meanwhile, SSE's shares surged with a major investment plan announcement. Analysts are now awaiting the UK's GDP data for further economic insights ahead of the upcoming budget announcement.

