Strengthening Ties: India and Saudi Arabia's Bilateral Investment Treaty Talks

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman met Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Investment Khalid Al Falih to discuss the Bilateral Investment Treaty, aiming for an early conclusion to bolster two-way FDI and deepen cooperation. India is Saudi Arabia's second-largest trading partner, with trade volume at USD 41.88 billion.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-11-2025 18:51 IST | Created: 12-11-2025 18:51 IST
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman
  • Country:
  • India

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman held crucial discussions with Saudi Arabia's Minister of Investment Khalid Al Falih on strengthening bilateral investment between the two nations.

The focal point of their conversation was the Bilateral Investment Treaty (BIT), which both leaders are eager to conclude swiftly to facilitate increased foreign direct investment (FDI) and enhance collaboration.

India is currently the second-largest trading partner of Saudi Arabia. In the fiscal year 2024-25, trade between the nations amounted to USD 41.88 billion, with Indian exports accounting for USD 11.76 billion and imports standing at USD 30.12 billion.

(With inputs from agencies.)

