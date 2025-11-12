Left Menu

Madhya Pradesh: Hub of Renewable Energy Vision

Madhya Pradesh is set to become a hub for renewable energy, with private sector involvement, as CM Mohan Yadav inaugurates compressed biogas (CBG) plants. The initiative aims to reduce carbon emissions and stubble burning, while creating jobs and contributing to India's 'net zero carbon emissions' goal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhopal | Updated: 12-11-2025 19:08 IST | Created: 12-11-2025 19:08 IST
Madhya Pradesh: Hub of Renewable Energy Vision
  • India

Madhya Pradesh is positioning itself as a significant player in the renewable energy sector, as Chief Minister Mohan Yadav inaugurated three compressed biogas (CBG) plants in cities like Bhopal, via video conferencing, with private sector collaboration spearheaded by Reliance Green Energy.

These newly launched CBG plants, built at a cost of around Rs 700 crore by Reliance Green Energy, mark a crucial step towards a more sustainable future. The plants, which have a combined production capacity of 45,000 tons annually, will help reduce carbon dioxide emissions significantly by converting waste into energy, a move that aligns with the state's green development agenda.

Located in strategic locations across the region, the CBG facilities aim to mitigate pollution by recycling agricultural waste and creating clean biogas for vehicular, domestic, and industrial uses. This effort not only contributes to India's 'net zero carbon emissions' goal but also creates over 250 direct and indirect jobs, reinforcing sustainable economic growth.

