Delhi Car Blast: Umar Un Nabi and the Suspicious Red EcoSport

Faridabad Police seized a red EcoSport linked to Dr Umar Un Nabi, the chief suspect in the Delhi blast case. Before the blast, Nabi visited a mosque on Asaf Ali Road. Investigations focus on his movements, DNA samples, and JeM module involvement. The NIA leads the probe with comprehensive efforts.

Updated: 12-11-2025 19:31 IST | Created: 12-11-2025 19:31 IST
Delhi Car Blast: Umar Un Nabi and the Suspicious Red EcoSport
Visuals of the car linked to prime suspect in the Delhi blast case (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In a significant breakthrough, Faridabad Police have seized a red Ford EcoSport, bearing registration number DL 10 CK 0458, suspected to be associated with Dr Umar Un Nabi, the prime suspect in the recent Delhi blast case. Authorities report that prior to the car explosion on Monday evening, Umar Nabi was seen at a mosque on Asaf Ali Road near Ramlila Maidan. Sources indicate that after leaving the mosque, the accused headed directly to the Sunehri Masjid parking lot, securing the vehicle by 3:19 pm. Investigative agencies are now scrutinizing Umar's mobile phone records and signal history to trace his movements in the lead-up to the incident.

The Delhi Police had previously issued a high-priority alert for the red EcoSport, registered to Umar Un Nabi. Detailed information about the vehicle was shared with the Uttar Pradesh and Haryana Police, as confirmed by a senior official. All police stations, posts, and border checkpoints in the national capital have been instructed to remain vigilant and initiate immediate searches for the vehicle, following revelations that the suspects employed another car in addition to a Hyundai i20 for their operations.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) is poised to conduct a thorough inspection of Al-Falah Medical College in Faridabad's Dhouj, as part of an extensive investigation into the alleged terrorist attack linked to a Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) module. Authorities have collected DNA samples from the mother and brother of Dr Umar Navi Bhat, believed to be involved in the incident, and submitted them to AIIMS forensic laboratory for analysis. DNA testing will aim to match these samples with the body remains housed at Lok Nayak Hospital in Delhi, enhancing the identification process.

(With inputs from agencies.)

