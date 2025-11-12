Left Menu

Delhi LG Upholds Strict Penalties for Former MCD Teachers

Delhi's Lieutenant Governor, VK Saxena, has affirmed the penalties imposed on two ex-MCD teachers, rejecting their appeals. The penalties, 'Removal from Service' for Naresh Kumar Meena over fund embezzlement and 'Dismissal from Service' for BBR Patil in a theft case, highlight the administration's zero-tolerance approach towards misconduct.

Delhi LG VK Saxena (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi's Lieutenant Governor, VK Saxena, has taken a firm stand by rejecting the appeals of two former teachers of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), thereby upholding the serious penalties imposed by the MCD Commissioner in separate misconduct cases.

In one case, Naresh Kumar Meena, who held charge of the Municipal Corporation Primary School in Chuna Mandi, Karol Bagh, faced 'Removal from Service' for embezzling Rs. 6,16,962 from school funds between 2019-2020. The official notes highlight his gross misconduct, involving forgery and mismanagement of financial records.

In a separate incident, former teacher BBR Patil received 'Dismissal from Service' following his conviction in a 2017 theft case on the Dehradun Shatabdi Express. The court found him guilty under Section 147, read with Section 179 of the Indian Railways Act. Saxena underscored the breach of trust as both individuals failed to uphold the moral standards expected of educators.

