Delhi HC to Hear Kejriwal, Sisodia's Plea Against Assembly Summons in Fansi Ghar Row

The Delhi High Court will continue its examination of a plea filed by Arvind Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia, contesting the summons from the Delhi Legislative Assembly's Privilege Committee regarding the Fansi Ghar controversy. The court's scrutiny is set to resume on November 24, focusing on the plea's legitimacy.

Senior Advocate Sadan Farasat, representing Kejriwal and Sisodia, argues the summons is an overreach by the new assembly on members of the previous one. The dispute centers on alleged fund misuse for refurbishing the Fansi Ghar within the assembly premises, which was inaugurated in August 2022.

The Privilege Committee claims its actions are investigative, not punitive, examining whether the funds were misappropriated under the false pretense that the structure was a historical execution chamber. Political tensions have surfaced, with the BJP and AAP providing conflicting narratives about the site's origins and function.