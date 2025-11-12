India Leads Global Fight Against TB With Record Decline in Cases

India has achieved a significant milestone in its battle against tuberculosis with a 21% reduction in annual new cases per lakh population from 2015 to 2024. This exceeds global trends, as the World Health Organization's 2025 Global TB Report shows a worldwide decline of just 12% in the same period, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

The Ministry attributes this success to an innovative approach involving the rapid adoption of new technologies, decentralized services, and extensive community efforts. Consequently, treatment coverage soared to over 92% in 2024, from just 53% in 2015. Notably, the number of unreported TB cases plummeted from an estimated 15 lakh in 2015 to fewer than one lakh in 2024, alongside a stable count of multi-drug-resistant cases.

Demonstrating strong governmental and societal commitment, India's TB mortality rate has decreased from 28 to 21 per lakh, accompanied by a historic increase in funding. The TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyan has screened over 19 crore vulnerable citizens, detecting millions of cases. This progress is supported by the world's largest TB lab network and comprehensive patient support systems.

(With inputs from agencies.)