Africa's Solar Surge: From Imports to Local Innovation

Nigeria is emerging as a solar powerhouse, striving to cut fossil fuel dependency by increasing renewable energy production. The nation aims to generate 30% of its electricity from renewables by 2030, as showcased by Salpha Energy, a key player in the region's solar manufacturing scene.

The local solar industry, while benefiting from international investments, faces stiff competition from Asian giants like China. Chinese solar panels have boosted Africa's renewables uptake, but leaders assert that the continent should evolve from being a mere consumer to a full-fledged producer in the clean energy domain.

With abundant mineral resources, African countries are well-positioned to capitalize on their clean energy potential. Manufacturing advancements in nations like Nigeria and partnerships such as with China's LONGi aim to strengthen this sector, promoting self-sufficiency and economic growth through local solar assembly.

(With inputs from agencies.)