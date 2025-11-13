Left Menu

Farewell to the Penny: The End of an Era in U.S. Coin Production

The U.S. Treasury has halted the production of pennies, marking the end of over two centuries of coinage due to high production costs and evolving transaction methods. An auction of the last batch is planned, with proceeds supporting Mint operations. The U.S. joins other nations in phasing out low-value coins.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-11-2025 01:51 IST | Created: 13-11-2025 01:51 IST
Farewell to the Penny: The End of an Era in U.S. Coin Production
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The United States officially ended its 232-year production of pennies last Wednesday, following a directive from President Donald Trump. U.S. Treasurer Brandon Beach struck the final batch of the one-cent coins at the Philadelphia Mint, marking the end of an iconic era in American numismatics.

Treasury cited rising production costs and changes in consumer habits as factors behind the decision. With it costing 3.69 cents to produce each penny, the move aims to save the U.S. Mint approximately $56 million annually. The excess pennies, marked with an Omega symbol, will be auctioned to fund Mint operations, with any surplus going to the U.S. Treasury.

Suspending penny production aligns the U.S. with countries like Canada and Australia, which have already phased out their low-value coins. While pennies remain legal tender, their redundancy in modern commerce has stirred discussions in Congress about revisiting coin production costs.

TRENDING

1
China's Pledge: A New Era in Fentanyl Regulation

China's Pledge: A New Era in Fentanyl Regulation

 Global
2
Farewell to the Penny: The End of an Era in U.S. Coin Production

Farewell to the Penny: The End of an Era in U.S. Coin Production

 Global
3
Brazilian Meal Voucher Market Reform Promises Billions in Savings

Brazilian Meal Voucher Market Reform Promises Billions in Savings

 Global
4
Power Struggles Intensify in South Sudan as Vice President Dismissed

Power Struggles Intensify in South Sudan as Vice President Dismissed

 South Sudan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IMF Study Finds Japan’s Green Transition Manageable but Uneven Across Industries

From Tokyo to the World: The Global Ripple of Japan’s Unconventional Monetary Actions

Clean Cooking: The Overlooked Climate Solution That Could Cut 2 Gigatons of Emissions

Boosting Uruguay’s Economy: How Reforms and Artificial Intelligence Could Transform Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025