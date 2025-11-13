Farewell to the Penny: The End of an Era in U.S. Coin Production

The United States officially ended its 232-year production of pennies last Wednesday, following a directive from President Donald Trump. U.S. Treasurer Brandon Beach struck the final batch of the one-cent coins at the Philadelphia Mint, marking the end of an iconic era in American numismatics.

Treasury cited rising production costs and changes in consumer habits as factors behind the decision. With it costing 3.69 cents to produce each penny, the move aims to save the U.S. Mint approximately $56 million annually. The excess pennies, marked with an Omega symbol, will be auctioned to fund Mint operations, with any surplus going to the U.S. Treasury.

Suspending penny production aligns the U.S. with countries like Canada and Australia, which have already phased out their low-value coins. While pennies remain legal tender, their redundancy in modern commerce has stirred discussions in Congress about revisiting coin production costs.