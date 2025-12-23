Reliance and Axis Energy Lead Coal Block Auctions

Reliance Industries and Axis Energy Ventures have positioned themselves as leading contenders in the pursuit of coal block acquisitions in India. This development is part of the ongoing effort by the Indian government to enhance domestic coal gasification capabilities.

The two companies have shown a keen strategic interest by jointly bidding on multiple coal blocks, located in key states such as Odisha, Chhattisgarh, and Andhra Pradesh. These bids highlight their intent to advance in coal gasification and its associated applications.

This initiative is aligned with India's broader strategy to reduce coal imports and foster cleaner usage of its coal resources, with industry experts noting the strong backing by private sectors in the gasification policy framework signals confidence in its success.