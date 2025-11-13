Left Menu

Mahindra and Manulife Enter Life Insurance JV in India

Mahindra & Mahindra and Toronto-based Manulife have announced a 50:50 life insurance joint venture in India, with each committing Rs 3,600 crore. Aimed at the rural and semi-urban markets, this venture builds on their existing partnership in asset management and leverages technology to tap into India's booming insurance market.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-11-2025 09:22 IST | Created: 13-11-2025 09:22 IST
Mahindra and Manulife Enter Life Insurance JV in India
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Mahindra & Mahindra has partnered with Toronto's Manulife to form a new life insurance joint venture in India, both companies announced Thursday. The venture will see each corporation invest Rs 3,600 crore, targeting the rapidly expanding insurance market, particularly in rural and semi-urban areas.

The strategic move further cements Mahindra and Manulife's ongoing collaboration, enhancing their reach and capabilities in India's financial services sector. This development follows the successful launch of their asset management enterprise in 2020.

With a focus on leveraging technology and bolstering distribution networks, the joint venture aims to address India's high protection gap and low insurance penetration. Regulatory approvals are now being sought, as the partnership positions itself for long-term growth in a market poised to become a global leader.

TRENDING

1
Olympic Shakeup: Track Steals the Show at LA 2028

Olympic Shakeup: Track Steals the Show at LA 2028

 United States
2
Arsenal's Champions League Hopes Dashed by Bayern Comeback

Arsenal's Champions League Hopes Dashed by Bayern Comeback

 Germany
3
Congo's New Hope: FIFA Players' Switch Ahead of Crucial Qualifiers

Congo's New Hope: FIFA Players' Switch Ahead of Crucial Qualifiers

 Switzerland
4
Victor Osimhen: Nigeria's World Cup Hopes Rest on a Star Striker's Resilience

Victor Osimhen: Nigeria's World Cup Hopes Rest on a Star Striker's Resilienc...

 Nigeria

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IMF Study Finds Japan’s Green Transition Manageable but Uneven Across Industries

From Tokyo to the World: The Global Ripple of Japan’s Unconventional Monetary Actions

Clean Cooking: The Overlooked Climate Solution That Could Cut 2 Gigatons of Emissions

Boosting Uruguay’s Economy: How Reforms and Artificial Intelligence Could Transform Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025