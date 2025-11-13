Left Menu

Uttarakhand Boosts Disaster Relief Aid for Dharali Victims

The Uttarakhand cabinet has decided to increase financial aid for disaster-stricken areas. Families who lost relatives will receive ₹5 lakh, and owners of destroyed homes also get assistance. The aid aims to support recovery after devastating flash floods in Dharali. Relief efforts by the government are ongoing.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In a significant move towards disaster relief, the Uttarakhand cabinet has announced increased financial assistance for victims of the recent calamity in Dharali and surrounding areas. During a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, it was decided to enhance the compensation for families who lost members in the disaster from ₹4 lakh to ₹5 lakh.

According to a statement from the Chief Minister's office, owners of completely destroyed pucca (permanent) residential houses will also receive ₹5 lakh in aid. Furthermore, for damaged kutcha (temporary) houses, there will be an additional ₹1 lakh provided from the Chief Minister's Relief Fund, supplementing the existing disaster relief fund.

In related developments, the compensation for damaged commercial buildings will be determined on a case-by-case basis. The decision follows severe flash floods in Dharali in August, which resulted in multiple fatalities and extensive property damage. The government continues to deliver essential supplies and support to the affected regions using air transport.

