Major Anti-Narcotics Sweep in Manipur Destroys Illicit Poppy Fields

In a decisive move against narcotics, a coordinated effort by Assam Rifles, CRPF, and Manipur Police culminated in the destruction of a major illicit poppy cultivation in Kangpokpi district, Manipur. The operation targeted fields allegedly sustaining insurgent activities.

Acting on specific intelligence, the joint forces launched a large-scale operation in the Awlmun area on November 12, 2025. They discovered and destroyed approximately 25 acres of poppy fields and demolished eight huts used for drug processing. The eradicated fields could have produced about 190 kilograms of opium, with a significant market value.

This operation displayed the resolve and capability of Assam Rifles in countering narcotics trafficking despite challenging conditions. Officials reiterated ongoing efforts to dismantle narcotic networks funding crime and insurgency, emphasizing continued vigilance and cooperation among law enforcement agencies.

(With inputs from agencies.)