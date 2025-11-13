Left Menu

Major Anti-Narcotics Sweep in Manipur Destroys Illicit Poppy Fields

In a coordinated operation, Assam Rifles, CRPF, and Manipur Police successfully destroyed illegal poppy cultivation in Kangpokpi, Manipur. This mission, targeting fields funding insurgent activities, dismantled 25 acres of poppy, hindering significant narcotics trade and disrupting financial networks sustaining anti-national elements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-11-2025 11:12 IST | Created: 13-11-2025 11:12 IST
Major Anti-Narcotics Sweep in Manipur Destroys Illicit Poppy Fields
CRPF, Manipur police destroy 25 acres of illicit poppy in Kangpokpi, Manipur. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a decisive move against narcotics, a coordinated effort by Assam Rifles, CRPF, and Manipur Police culminated in the destruction of a major illicit poppy cultivation in Kangpokpi district, Manipur. The operation targeted fields allegedly sustaining insurgent activities.

Acting on specific intelligence, the joint forces launched a large-scale operation in the Awlmun area on November 12, 2025. They discovered and destroyed approximately 25 acres of poppy fields and demolished eight huts used for drug processing. The eradicated fields could have produced about 190 kilograms of opium, with a significant market value.

This operation displayed the resolve and capability of Assam Rifles in countering narcotics trafficking despite challenging conditions. Officials reiterated ongoing efforts to dismantle narcotic networks funding crime and insurgency, emphasizing continued vigilance and cooperation among law enforcement agencies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Supreme Court Defers Dharavi Project Hearing Amid Controversy

Supreme Court Defers Dharavi Project Hearing Amid Controversy

 India
2
Britain's Modest Economic Growth in Q3 2025

Britain's Modest Economic Growth in Q3 2025

 United Kingdom
3
Historic Surge: Women Lead Bihar's Record Voter Turnout

Historic Surge: Women Lead Bihar's Record Voter Turnout

 India
4
India's Warehousing Boom: Q3 2025 Sees Major Recovery

India's Warehousing Boom: Q3 2025 Sees Major Recovery

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IMF Study Finds Japan’s Green Transition Manageable but Uneven Across Industries

From Tokyo to the World: The Global Ripple of Japan’s Unconventional Monetary Actions

Clean Cooking: The Overlooked Climate Solution That Could Cut 2 Gigatons of Emissions

Boosting Uruguay’s Economy: How Reforms and Artificial Intelligence Could Transform Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025