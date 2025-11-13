Real Estate Tycoon Arrested in Major Fraud Case
Manoj Gaur, managing director of Jaypee Infratech, has been arrested by India's financial crime agency for allegedly siphoning funds from homebuyers. The company has not commented on the arrest. This marks a significant development in financial crime enforcement within the real estate sector.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-11-2025 11:30 IST | Created: 13-11-2025 11:30 IST
India's financial crime agency has taken a significant step with the arrest of Manoj Gaur, the managing director of Jaypee Infratech. The arrest is linked to allegations of siphoning off funds intended for homebuyers.
On being approached for a comment regarding this dramatic development, Jaypee Infratech remained unresponsive.
This arrest is considered an important action in the enforcement of financial regulations in the real estate industry, demonstrating heightened scrutiny of financial practices within the sector.
