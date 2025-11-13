Left Menu

Real Estate Tycoon Arrested in Major Fraud Case

Manoj Gaur, managing director of Jaypee Infratech, has been arrested by India's financial crime agency for allegedly siphoning funds from homebuyers. The company has not commented on the arrest. This marks a significant development in financial crime enforcement within the real estate sector.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-11-2025 11:30 IST | Created: 13-11-2025 11:30 IST
Real Estate Tycoon Arrested in Major Fraud Case

India's financial crime agency has taken a significant step with the arrest of Manoj Gaur, the managing director of Jaypee Infratech. The arrest is linked to allegations of siphoning off funds intended for homebuyers.

On being approached for a comment regarding this dramatic development, Jaypee Infratech remained unresponsive.

This arrest is considered an important action in the enforcement of financial regulations in the real estate industry, demonstrating heightened scrutiny of financial practices within the sector.

TRENDING

1
Supreme Court Defers Dharavi Project Hearing Amid Controversy

Supreme Court Defers Dharavi Project Hearing Amid Controversy

 India
2
Britain's Modest Economic Growth in Q3 2025

Britain's Modest Economic Growth in Q3 2025

 United Kingdom
3
Historic Surge: Women Lead Bihar's Record Voter Turnout

Historic Surge: Women Lead Bihar's Record Voter Turnout

 India
4
India's Warehousing Boom: Q3 2025 Sees Major Recovery

India's Warehousing Boom: Q3 2025 Sees Major Recovery

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IMF Study Finds Japan’s Green Transition Manageable but Uneven Across Industries

From Tokyo to the World: The Global Ripple of Japan’s Unconventional Monetary Actions

Clean Cooking: The Overlooked Climate Solution That Could Cut 2 Gigatons of Emissions

Boosting Uruguay’s Economy: How Reforms and Artificial Intelligence Could Transform Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025