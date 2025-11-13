Australia vs. Turkey: The Race to Host COP31

Australia's aspirations to host next year's COP31 climate summit have hit a significant roadblock, as Turkey intensifies its rival bid. According to experts, failing to secure the hosting rights could undermine Australia's efforts to lead in the green energy sector and could disappoint its Pacific island neighbors.

Australia had long been the favorite to host COP31, highlighting its aims to become a "renewable energy superpower." The summit was seen as an opportunity to address issues faced by Pacific island nations, with whom Australia intends to co-host. However, Turkey's focus on climate financing for developing countries has created a stall in proceedings that needs resolution at this year's COP30 in Belem.

Emerging as primary events to foster climate action, COPs allow host nations to set agendas and attract green investments. With Australia pivoting toward renewable energy, the opportunity to showcase investment potentials is vital. However, prolonged host negotiations pose a risk, potentially diverting attention from action-oriented plans for future COP summits.

(With inputs from agencies.)