From Forecasts to Saving Lives: COP31 Puts Early Warnings at Heart of Climate Action

A warning delivered before a flood or a forecast that helps a farmer protect a harvest can turn climate science into something people can use, and that connection is taking centre stage in preparations for COP31. Speaking at the World Meteorological Organization's headquarters in Geneva on 16 September, COP31 President-Designate Murat Kurum outlined a vision that places reliable observations, better forecasting and early warnings at the heart of practical climate action.

Addressing diplomats and scientists, Kurum described climate risk as a growing pressure on livelihoods, cities and development, with weather and climate information shaping decisions across agriculture, water management, health and disaster preparedness. Türkiye is presenting the Antalya summit as the 'COP of the Future,' with a presidency agenda focused on turning commitments into measurable work that communities can see and benefit from.

Early Warnings Bring Climate Action Closer to Home

For people facing dangerous weather, the value of scientific information depends on whether it reaches them in time to act, making observation networks and warning services an essential part of resilience. Kurum said strengthening these capacities would be central to COP31's implementation approach, recognising that better information gives authorities and communities valuable time to prepare for hazards.

WMO Secretary-General Celeste Saulo backed the presidency's emphasis on science and evidence, pointing to the Early Warnings for All initiative as an example of how reliable data can support decisions that protect lives and economies. Her message was that COP31 needs to deliver practical progress on early warnings and resilience, supported by trusted observations and services that help countries fulfil their climate commitments.

A Timely Forecast Can Protect an Entire Harvest

Kurum highlighted the work of national meteorological and hydrological services, including Türkiye's system for monitoring hazards and communicating risks to the public and relevant institutions at provincial and district levels. For farmers, a small temperature change, rainfall arriving earlier than expected, a sudden hailstorm or one freezing night can put a year's effort at risk, giving forecasts a direct role in protecting production and income.

Decisions about planting, irrigation, spraying and harvesting all depend on understanding weather conditions, making forecasting a practical farming resource with consequences for food security. WMO will bring a broader scientific perspective to the negotiations through its State of the Global Climate Update, prepared specifically for COP31, with the 2026 edition set to highlight key climate indicators and provide a shared evidence base for discussions.

Antalya Agenda Connects Science, Finance and Everyday Needs

The presidency's Action Agenda will complement formal negotiations by bringing together voluntary initiatives, partnerships and coalitions that can expand workable solutions and attract finance and investment. Its ten priorities cover clean energy and electrification, zero waste and methane reduction, climate-resilient cities, green industrialization, youth and education, food security, oceans and seas, resilient health systems, Rio Synergies and the Climate Implementation Bridge.

COP31 is scheduled for 9–20 November 2026 in Antalya, Türkiye, with Australia's Federal Minister for Climate and Energy Chris Bowen serving as president of the negotiating process.