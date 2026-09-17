Australia's Migration Shake-Up: Curtailing Student Visas and Working Holiday Reforms

Australia is making significant changes to its immigration policy, specifically targeting student and working holiday visas amid a national debate on high migration levels. The government has decided to prevent foreign students from bringing their partners and children while studying in Australia. Additionally, working holiday visa rules will be tightened according to a recent statement from a senior minister.

Despite suggestions that these changes are politically motivated by the hard-right One Nation party, Home Affairs Minister Tony Burke has dismissed these claims. One Nation advocates reducing temporary migrants by 750,000 over three years, but Burke insists the reforms are not influenced by this position, labeling such suspicions as demonstrably wrong.

The changes aim to lower the annual net migration to about 225,000 by 2028, reverting to numbers seen before the pandemic. For enforcement, Australia will increase compliance officers and may utilize a modified pandemic-era facility for housing immigration detainees. The measures also include a ballot system for renewing working holiday visas and stricter rules for student visa renewals, reflecting the government's strategy to address voter concerns on cost of living and immigration.