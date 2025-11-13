Left Menu

Tragic Mishap on Aroor-Thuravoor Highway: Driver Killed by Fallen Girders

A pickup van driver tragically died when concrete girders fell from an under-construction highway in Kerala. An FIR has been lodged against the construction company for negligence. The accident has prompted rerouting of traffic and sparked protests by the Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI).

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-11-2025 13:08 IST | Created: 13-11-2025 13:08 IST
Visual from the spot of the accident (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
An unfortunate accident unfolded on the Aroor-Thuravoor Elevated Highway early Thursday, claiming the life of a pickup van driver. The incident occurred when concrete girders from an under-construction section of the highway collapsed, killing Rajesh (47), a resident of Alappuzha. The local police have registered an FIR in connection with the accident.

Authorities have attributed the tragedy to the negligence of the construction company's officials, who reportedly failed to implement adequate safety and traffic management measures. This lapse led to the concrete girders falling onto Rajesh's moving vehicle near Eramalloor Moham Hospital, as stated in the FIR filed under Sections 105 and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, at Aroor Police Station.

The calamity struck around 2:30 am, with rescue teams working for three hours to recover the body from the debris. Subsequently, traffic on the national highway has been restricted, necessitating rerouting in nearby areas, including from Ernakulam and Cherthala Junction. The incident has spurred protests by the DYFI in Alappuzha, demanding accountability and stronger safety measures.

