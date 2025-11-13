Juniper Green Energy Inks Landmark Wind Power Deal
Juniper Green Energy announced a power purchase agreement with Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam Limited for a 50 MW wind project in Gujarat. The agreement, signed for 25 years, will commence power supply from November 6, 2027, under the arm Juniper Green BESS Delta.
Juniper Green Energy, a major player in the renewable sector, has announced a significant agreement with Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam Limited (GUVNL) for the development of a wind energy project in Gujarat.
The power purchase agreement (PPA), facilitated through Juniper Green's subsidiary BESS Delta, encompasses the establishment of a 50 MW wind power project.
Slated to begin supplying power by November 6, 2027, the 25-year agreement represents a step forward in sustainable energy initiatives within the region.
