Juniper Green Energy Inks Landmark Wind Power Deal

Juniper Green Energy, a major player in the renewable sector, has announced a significant agreement with Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam Limited (GUVNL) for the development of a wind energy project in Gujarat.

The power purchase agreement (PPA), facilitated through Juniper Green's subsidiary BESS Delta, encompasses the establishment of a 50 MW wind power project.

Slated to begin supplying power by November 6, 2027, the 25-year agreement represents a step forward in sustainable energy initiatives within the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)