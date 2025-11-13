ITC Infotech's Strategic Partnership with NAM India: A Step Towards Digital Transformation
ITC Infotech secures a multi-year contract with NAM India to enhance the company's technology infrastructure and digital capabilities. This collaboration focuses on modernizing operations, including the setup of an Offshore Development Center. The partnership underscores ITC Infotech's role in advancing digital transformation in the financial sector.
- Country:
- India
ITC Infotech has announced a multi-year partnership with Nippon Life India Asset Management (NAM India), becoming a pivotal player in the asset management firm's digital transformation journey.
The collaboration will see ITC Infotech take charge of revamping NAM India's technology operations including applications, infrastructure, and cybersecurity, alongside pioneering AI-driven initiatives.
Key aspects of the deal include establishing an Offshore Development Center in Mumbai to enhance operational agility and delivery excellence. The partnership is hailed as a major milestone in ITC Infotech's involvement in the financial services sector.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Michael Burry's Bold Move: Scion Asset Management Deregisters Amidst Market Speculations
UPDATE 2-Michael Burry of 'Big Short' fame deregisters Scion Asset Management
Michael Burry Shuts Down Scion Asset Management
Max Financial Services Faces Sharp Decline in Profit Despite Premium Growth
Airtel Africa Revolutionizes Financial Services with Cloud-Native Mobile Money Platform