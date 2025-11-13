ITC Infotech's Strategic Partnership with NAM India: A Step Towards Digital Transformation

ITC Infotech has announced a multi-year partnership with Nippon Life India Asset Management (NAM India), becoming a pivotal player in the asset management firm's digital transformation journey.

The collaboration will see ITC Infotech take charge of revamping NAM India's technology operations including applications, infrastructure, and cybersecurity, alongside pioneering AI-driven initiatives.

Key aspects of the deal include establishing an Offshore Development Center in Mumbai to enhance operational agility and delivery excellence. The partnership is hailed as a major milestone in ITC Infotech's involvement in the financial services sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)