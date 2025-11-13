Left Menu

ITC Infotech's Strategic Partnership with NAM India: A Step Towards Digital Transformation

ITC Infotech secures a multi-year contract with NAM India to enhance the company's technology infrastructure and digital capabilities. This collaboration focuses on modernizing operations, including the setup of an Offshore Development Center. The partnership underscores ITC Infotech's role in advancing digital transformation in the financial sector.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bangalore | Updated: 13-11-2025 16:54 IST | Created: 13-11-2025 16:54 IST
ITC Infotech's Strategic Partnership with NAM India: A Step Towards Digital Transformation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

ITC Infotech has announced a multi-year partnership with Nippon Life India Asset Management (NAM India), becoming a pivotal player in the asset management firm's digital transformation journey.

The collaboration will see ITC Infotech take charge of revamping NAM India's technology operations including applications, infrastructure, and cybersecurity, alongside pioneering AI-driven initiatives.

Key aspects of the deal include establishing an Offshore Development Center in Mumbai to enhance operational agility and delivery excellence. The partnership is hailed as a major milestone in ITC Infotech's involvement in the financial services sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bihar Assembly Elections: Counting Day Preparations

Bihar Assembly Elections: Counting Day Preparations

 India
2
DWS Group Increases Stake in NAMI Alternatives Business

DWS Group Increases Stake in NAMI Alternatives Business

 India
3
EU Greenhouse Gas Emissions Cut Plan Gets Green Light

EU Greenhouse Gas Emissions Cut Plan Gets Green Light

 Global
4
Suvendu Adhikari Alleges Terror Threat in Call from 'Pakistan'

Suvendu Adhikari Alleges Terror Threat in Call from 'Pakistan'

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IMF Study Finds Japan’s Green Transition Manageable but Uneven Across Industries

From Tokyo to the World: The Global Ripple of Japan’s Unconventional Monetary Actions

Clean Cooking: The Overlooked Climate Solution That Could Cut 2 Gigatons of Emissions

Boosting Uruguay’s Economy: How Reforms and Artificial Intelligence Could Transform Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025