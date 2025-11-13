Delhi on High Alert: Travel Advisory Issued Following Car Explosion

Amid tightened security measures in India's capital, Delhi Police on Thursday issued a travel advisory. The advisory encourages passengers to arrive at railway stations, metro stations, and the airport well in advance, aiming to avoid delays caused by mandatory security checks.

The advisory follows a car explosion near the Red Fort on November 10, resulting in 12 deaths and several injuries. According to Joint CP Delhi Milind Dumbre, intensified security necessitates passengers traveling by train to arrive at least an hour before departure, while Delhi Metro users are advised to reach 20 minutes early.

International flight passengers should arrive three hours in advance to ensure seamless security checks. Delhi authorities call for public cooperation during this period of heightened security. New CCTV footage reveals Dr. Umar Un Nabi, a prime suspect, traveling into the city, adding new leads to the ongoing investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)