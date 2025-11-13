Left Menu

Delhi on High Alert: Travel Advisory Issued Following Car Explosion

Delhi Police have urged travelers to arrive early at transit points amid heightened security after a deadly car explosion near the Red Fort. The advisory follows fresh developments in the investigation of the blast, linked to suspects traveling from Jammu and Kashmir.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-11-2025 17:59 IST | Created: 13-11-2025 17:59 IST
Delhi on High Alert: Travel Advisory Issued Following Car Explosion
Security tightens near Red Fort (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Amid tightened security measures in India's capital, Delhi Police on Thursday issued a travel advisory. The advisory encourages passengers to arrive at railway stations, metro stations, and the airport well in advance, aiming to avoid delays caused by mandatory security checks.

The advisory follows a car explosion near the Red Fort on November 10, resulting in 12 deaths and several injuries. According to Joint CP Delhi Milind Dumbre, intensified security necessitates passengers traveling by train to arrive at least an hour before departure, while Delhi Metro users are advised to reach 20 minutes early.

International flight passengers should arrive three hours in advance to ensure seamless security checks. Delhi authorities call for public cooperation during this period of heightened security. New CCTV footage reveals Dr. Umar Un Nabi, a prime suspect, traveling into the city, adding new leads to the ongoing investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
EU Fast-Tracks Customs Duties on Low-Value Parcels

EU Fast-Tracks Customs Duties on Low-Value Parcels

 Belgium
2
DHL's €1 Billion Investment Unveils India's Logistics Renaissance

DHL's €1 Billion Investment Unveils India's Logistics Renaissance

 India
3
Jammu and Kashmir: United Front Against Terrorism

Jammu and Kashmir: United Front Against Terrorism

 India
4
Patil Automation Surges Ahead with Record Financial Growth in FY2025 H1

Patil Automation Surges Ahead with Record Financial Growth in FY2025 H1

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IMF Study Finds Japan’s Green Transition Manageable but Uneven Across Industries

From Tokyo to the World: The Global Ripple of Japan’s Unconventional Monetary Actions

Clean Cooking: The Overlooked Climate Solution That Could Cut 2 Gigatons of Emissions

Boosting Uruguay’s Economy: How Reforms and Artificial Intelligence Could Transform Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025