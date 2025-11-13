Left Menu

FTSE 100 Plunge: Jitters Over Economic Data and Sector Slumps

FTSE 100 faced a 0.6% fall amid disappointing economic growth data and sector slumps, particularly in financials and energy. Markets reacted to stagnant quarterly growth, and Sterling showed volatility. Positive movement seen in homebuilding and luxury goods sectors, with investors eyeing upcoming budget announcements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-11-2025 18:11 IST | Created: 13-11-2025 18:11 IST
FTSE 100 Plunge: Jitters Over Economic Data and Sector Slumps
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The FTSE 100 index saw a 0.6% drop on Thursday after achieving record highs over three consecutive days. This decline largely stemmed from the underperformance of financial and energy shares as investors processed third-quarter economic growth data deemed disappointing.

Despite being within striking distance of the 10,000 points milestone, the blue-chip index showed sensitivity to several sector-specific setbacks. Investment banks suffered losses of 6.3%, with 3i Group's shares nosediving by 14.6% following a cautious stance on capital deployment into new investments. The energy sector faced a 1.1% decline owing to oversupply concerns from rising U.S. crude inventories.

The broader economic context showed Britain's growth as sluggish, exacerbated by a cyberattack on Jaguar Land Rover. Investors are now looking towards Finance Minister Rachel Reeves' budget on November 26, while life insurers and precious metal miners presented mixed performances, and stock gains were recorded in the homebuilding and luxury sectors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
EU Fast-Tracks Customs Duties on Low-Value Parcels

EU Fast-Tracks Customs Duties on Low-Value Parcels

 Belgium
2
DHL's €1 Billion Investment Unveils India's Logistics Renaissance

DHL's €1 Billion Investment Unveils India's Logistics Renaissance

 India
3
Jammu and Kashmir: United Front Against Terrorism

Jammu and Kashmir: United Front Against Terrorism

 India
4
Patil Automation Surges Ahead with Record Financial Growth in FY2025 H1

Patil Automation Surges Ahead with Record Financial Growth in FY2025 H1

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IMF Study Finds Japan’s Green Transition Manageable but Uneven Across Industries

From Tokyo to the World: The Global Ripple of Japan’s Unconventional Monetary Actions

Clean Cooking: The Overlooked Climate Solution That Could Cut 2 Gigatons of Emissions

Boosting Uruguay’s Economy: How Reforms and Artificial Intelligence Could Transform Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025